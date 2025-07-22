Iran’s ICT minister warns against ‘blind confrontation’ with technology amid network challenges

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday amid reports of switching the country’s internet access to “national” or “tiered” system, Hashemi stated, “Can we really confront technology blindly?”

He emphasized that restrictions alone cannot prevent access to content, particularly as young people continue to bypass filters using free VPNs.

Hashemi cited the use of unregulated VPNs as a major cause of network contamination, confirming that up to 30% of user requests now fail due to degraded quality.

Addressing the recent 12-day conflict with Israel, the minister said maintaining digital connectivity was crucial for public calm and business continuity.

He stressed that a core element of the national information network is global connectivity, balanced with national sovereignty and security.

He, however, reported that cyberattacks intensified during the war, with over 20,000 attempted intrusions from abroad, and noted that Iran’s digital economy, on which 10 million Iranians depend, sustained nearly 15 trillion rials ($300 million) in losses, with a 30% drop in employment in the sector.