Iran’s Health Minister Commends Interior Ministry, Basij for Efforts in War on Coronavirus

In a letter to Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, the health minister praised the Interior Ministry personnel for their unwavering efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Namaki said the Interior Ministry’s devotion, coupled with the popular cooperation and the tireless efforts from the Police forces, has embodied a successful model in implementing the social distancing scheme and in the handling and prevention of coronavirus on the Nature Day, April 1.

The health minister finally noted that every single tactful step in the prevention of coronavirus could reduce the heavy pressure on the country’s medical centers.

In a separate letter to Basij Commander Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Soleimani, the health minister praised the Basij forces for their close cooperation with the medical staff and for contribution to the national mobilization plan for the fight against COVID-19.

Namaki also asked the Basij Force to stand with the medical society on the path fraught with difficulties, saying the Islamic Republic has so far achieved glorious results in the fight against the coronavirus under the pressure of sanctions in comparison to countries with strong economies.

The number of coronavirus patients in Iran exceeded 55,000 on Saturday, of whom around 20,000 have recovered and left the hospital. The contagious disease has taken the lives of 3,452 people in Iran so far.