Thursday, August 7, 2025
Iran’s health minister: 5,700 injured in conflict with Israel, international complaint planned

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Minister of Health, Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi, announced that approximately 5,700 people were injured during the recent 12-day conflict with the US-Israeli alliance, and called for international legal action against violations of humanitarian principles by Israel.

Speaking to reporters, Zafarghandi said many of the injured were medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and ambulance workers, as well as civilians, women, and children.
He condemned attacks on hospitals and medical transport, stating that such actions blatantly disregard international norms.

“The international community and those claiming to defend human rights should have reacted to these attacks,” he said, urging the collection of evidence to pursue formal complaints in global legal bodies.

He also dismissed reports that wounded Palestinians from Gaza were being treated in Iran.

Zafarghandi noted that while Israeli officials made aggressive statements, the outcome of the conflict forced them to request a ceasefire. “Our people delivered a strong and sufficient response,” he added.

The minister emphasized the need for a coordinated international response to hold those responsible accountable for the humanitarian toll of the conflict.

