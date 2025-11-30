IFP ExclusiveEconomySelected

Iran’s foreign trade surpasses $76.5 billion in first eight months of year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s foreign trade reached $76.54 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, according to new data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Total trade volume during the period amounted to 131.05 million tons of goods.

The figures show that overall trade value declined 9.38% compared with the same period last year, while total weight increased by 1.53%.

Exports stood at 105.23 million tons valued at $36.99 billion, reflecting a 1.17% rise in volume but a 3.48% drop in value year-on-year.
Imports reached 25.82 million tons worth $39.54 billion, marking a 3% increase in volume and a 14.29% decrease in value.

Analysts attribute part of the rise in export volume to energy imbalances affecting Iran’s industrial and mining sectors.

Reduced access to stable energy supplies has reportedly pushed producers toward exporting more raw materials, including iron ore concentrate and pellets, to utilize otherwise idle production capacity.

According to recent figures from the Iranian Steel Association, exports of iron ore concentrate rose by 82% in the first seven months of the year compared with the previous year.

Steel producers have expressed concern that the surge in raw material exports could strain domestic supply chains, as concentrate is a key input for steel manufacturing.

