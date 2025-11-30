Iran’s foreign trade surpasses $76.5 billion in first eight months of year

The figures show that overall trade value declined 9.38% compared with the same period last year, while total weight increased by 1.53%.

Exports stood at 105.23 million tons valued at $36.99 billion, reflecting a 1.17% rise in volume but a 3.48% drop in value year-on-year.

Imports reached 25.82 million tons worth $39.54 billion, marking a 3% increase in volume and a 14.29% decrease in value.

Analysts attribute part of the rise in export volume to energy imbalances affecting Iran’s industrial and mining sectors.

Reduced access to stable energy supplies has reportedly pushed producers toward exporting more raw materials, including iron ore concentrate and pellets, to utilize otherwise idle production capacity.

According to recent figures from the Iranian Steel Association, exports of iron ore concentrate rose by 82% in the first seven months of the year compared with the previous year.

Steel producers have expressed concern that the surge in raw material exports could strain domestic supply chains, as concentrate is a key input for steel manufacturing.