Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Qatar and Iraq on Sunday at the head of a delegation, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

According to the spokesman, the Iranian foreign minister’s trips to Qatar and Iraq are aimed at developing bilateral relations and holding regional and ultra-regional talks.

In both countries, Foreign Minister Zarif will hold talks with their high-ranking officials, Khatibzadeh added.