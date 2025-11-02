Iran’s FM voices deep concern over ‘tragic’ killing of civilians in Sudan

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Araghchi said he had conveyed Iran’s “deep sorrow and concern over the tragic killing of innocent civilians” in the southwestern city of El Fasher, during a phone conversation with his Sudanese counterpart, Mohieldin Salem.

He added that he also expressed Iran’s solidarity with Sudan.

El Fasher has emerged as the new epicenter of global concern amid a sharp escalation in Sudan’s prolonged conflict, marking a fresh phase of violence, siege, and mass displacement across North Darfur.

After an 18-month siege that trapped nearly 1.2 million civilians, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Sunday that they had captured the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)’s final stronghold in El Fasher.

Araghchi criticized the division of terrorism into “good” and “bad” categories by some countries and their support for those who, in their own words, carry out the “dirty work” in pursuit of their interests.

“Such deplorable double-standards, long espoused by Western governments, have no place in 2025,” the top Iranian diplomat stated.

He stressed the importance of condemning “terrorism and violence against innocent people, in any form and anywhere in the world.”