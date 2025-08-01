Iran says concerned over internal crisis in Sudan, parallel government

Baqaei warned about the destructive consequences of the move on Sudan’s stability and security.

Emphasizing the need to respect Sudan’s territorial integrity and national unity, he noted that continued foreign interference in the country’s affairs is highly detrimental.

The spokesperson stressed that the solution to Sudan’s crisis lies in halting the conflict and initiating Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue without foreign intervention.

A coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is fighting for power in Sudan’s civil war, has announced the formation of a new parallel government,

naming a prime minister and unveiling a sovereign council.