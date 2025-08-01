Friday, August 1, 2025
Iran says concerned over internal crisis in Sudan, parallel government

By IFP Media Wire
The Spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baqaei, expressed concern over developments in Sudan, describing the announcement of the formation of a parallel government in Sudan as contrary to the principle of national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the country.

Baqaei warned about the destructive consequences of the move on Sudan’s stability and security.

Emphasizing the need to respect Sudan’s territorial integrity and national unity, he noted that continued foreign interference in the country’s affairs is highly detrimental.

The spokesperson stressed that the solution to Sudan’s crisis lies in halting the conflict and initiating Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue without foreign intervention.

A coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which is fighting for power in Sudan’s civil war, has announced the formation of a new parallel government,

naming a prime minister and unveiling a sovereign council.

