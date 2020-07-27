Iran’s Exports to Eurasia Rise by 63%

Iran’s exports to Eurasia have registered a considerable growth despite the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior official made the comment while expounding on figures related to trade between the Islamic Republic and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“From the time the agreement went into effect till June 19, 2020, Iran’s overall exports to Eurasia amounted to $ 681 million, up 17% year on year,” said Hamid Zadboom, the deputy Iranian minister of industry, mine and trade.

He added Iran’s overall imports also hovered around $ 1.7 billion in the same period, registering a 13-percent rise compared to the similar period in 2019.

He said mutual trade between Iran and the EAEU currently stands at more than $ 2.4 billion, yp 14 percent year on year.