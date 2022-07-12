Envoy says Iran ready to help expand cooperation in Asia

“Iran, with its unique capacities, potentials and capabilities, and as an important connecting bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, is ready to help promote the connectivity between these two important regions,” Ershadi stated speaking at the United Nations General Assembly session on Strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia.

The Full text of Ershadi’s address is as follows:

At the outset, let me extend my appreciation to H.E. Mr. Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Esteemed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan and his colleagues for their tireless efforts in preparing the text of this important and timely resolution. I would also like to express my gratitude to H.E. Abdulaziz Kamilov, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for the Foreign Policy and former Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan for his presence and introducing the resolution.

My delegation attaches great importance to the issue of connectivity between Central and South Asia as well as the comprehensive and consistent development of ties in all areas between the Central and South Asian states based on the spirit of traditional friendship between peoples of the two regions with the purpose of strengthening historical and cultural bounds. On the other hand, we stress on the need to increase cooperation in all relevant areas and spheres especially in the fields of economy, investment, energy, transport and technological innovation. My delegation also underlines the importance of strengthening regional and interregional connectivity and joint action on infrastructure development, policy synergy and unimpeded trade financial cooperation.

We are of the view that connectivity plays a key role in trade, economic growth and sustainable development, enhances regional cooperation and fosters friendly relations between neighboring states and in this regard, we highlight the important role of regional organizations such as ECO in enhancing inter and intra-regional connectivity.

My delegation also encourages the continuation and advancement of the Central and South Asia cooperation by expanding transport and communication infrastructure and international transport corridors that open convenient, commercially and safe routes to seaports such as Termez-Mazare-Sharif-Herat-Zahedan-Chabahar, and Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Pakistan railways.

We also highlight the importance of multi-modal transport for connectivity of Central and South Asian regions and in this context underline the crucial role of ports such as Chabahar.

Iran, with its unique capacities, potentials and capabilities, and as an important connecting bridge between Central Asia and South Asia, is ready to help promote the connectivity between these two important regions.

In conclusion Mr. President, I would like to add that negative impacts of unlawful unilateral coercive measures and illegal unilateral sanctions as well as politicization of the vital issue of connectivity should be taken into account in this area.