Saturday, August 23, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran’s defense minister reveals new missile capabilities after 12-day Israeli conflict

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Israel War

Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has disclosed new details about the country’s missile advancements and strategic lessons learned from the recent 12-day conflict with the US-Israeli alliance, in which, he revealed, his office was hit by a missile strike.

Speaking in a televised interview, General Nasirzadeh said that before the war in June, Iran unveiled the “Qassem Basir” precision-guided missile but did not deploy it during the fighting.

“It is almost our most accurate pinpoint missile,” he said, adding that new technology applied to the missile makes it resistant to enemy electronic warfare.

He noted that Iran has tested a new generation of hypersonic and maneuverable missiles capable of bypassing advanced enemy air defense systems.

“If the conflict had continued beyond 12 days, our missile strikes would have been virtually impossible to intercept,” he said.

The minister emphasized that while missile development remains a priority, other defense areas, including air and electronic warfare, are gaining increased attention.

He also highlighted Iran’s self-sufficiency in producing over 90% of its defense equipment domestically and ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into modern weapons systems to meet future battlefield demands.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks