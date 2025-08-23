Iran’s defense minister reveals new missile capabilities after 12-day Israeli conflict

Speaking in a televised interview, General Nasirzadeh said that before the war in June, Iran unveiled the “Qassem Basir” precision-guided missile but did not deploy it during the fighting.

“It is almost our most accurate pinpoint missile,” he said, adding that new technology applied to the missile makes it resistant to enemy electronic warfare.

He noted that Iran has tested a new generation of hypersonic and maneuverable missiles capable of bypassing advanced enemy air defense systems.

“If the conflict had continued beyond 12 days, our missile strikes would have been virtually impossible to intercept,” he said.

The minister emphasized that while missile development remains a priority, other defense areas, including air and electronic warfare, are gaining increased attention.

He also highlighted Iran’s self-sufficiency in producing over 90% of its defense equipment domestically and ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into modern weapons systems to meet future battlefield demands.