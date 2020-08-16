Iran’s Daily COVID-19 Fatalities Down to 147

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 147 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 19,639.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,133 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 343,203.

The spokeswoman said 297,486 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,881 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,861,825 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.