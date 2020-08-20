Iran’s Daily Coronavirus Deaths Continue to Decline

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 139 more patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 20,264.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,279 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 352,558.

The spokeswoman said 304,236 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,869 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,963,741 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Alborz, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.