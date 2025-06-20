Iran’s Cyber Security Command: Enemy C4I system disrupted in ongoing cyber operations

The statement said the counter measures include the disruption of enemy command and control infrastructure (C4I).

According to the statement, since the beginning of the Zionist regime’s attack, Iran has been the target of multiple cyber assaults on its critical infrastructure like the banking system and internet services. However, the resilience of domestic networks has been largely maintained, thanks to the continuous efforts of Iranian cyber security experts.

Iran’s Cyber Security Command highlighted several key achievements including blocking the majority of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, restricting access for hostile hacker groups attempting data theft or service disruption, partial collapse of the enemy’s C4I structure near active military zones and damage to enemy data collection networks used for targeted operations.

The statement added that other successful countermeasures remain classified due to wartime security concerns.

It also issued a warning to groups collaborating with the Zionist enemy, saying they have been identified and will be held accountable.