Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Rise to 9,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 115 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 9,065.

In her press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 192,439.

According to the spokeswoman, 152,675 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,815 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,293,609 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, West and East Azarbaijan, Golestan, Khorasan Razavi, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces are considered red zones.