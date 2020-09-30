Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Hit 26,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 183 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of deaths to 26,169.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 3,582 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 457,219.

The spokeswoman said 380,956 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 4,093 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 4,014,821 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.