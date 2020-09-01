Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities Down to New Record-Low

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 101 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest one-day record since June 20, increasing the overall fatalities to 21,672.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 1,682 new cases of infection, raising the total number of infections to 376,894.

So far, she noted, 325,124 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,709 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,256,122 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.