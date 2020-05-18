Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 7,000

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 69 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 7,057.

In his Monday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed 2,294 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 122,492.

He said 95,661 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

2,712 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added. So far, Jahanpour noted, 701,640 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Iran.