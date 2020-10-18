Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 530,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 3,890 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 530,380.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 252 patients since Friday noon, raising the overall death toll to 30,375.

So far, she added, 427,400 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,744 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,511,154 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, and Fars provinces, she added.