Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 235,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 2,566 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 235,429.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said 154 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall fatalities to 11,260.

She further noted that 196,446 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

According to Lari, 3,123 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease.

The spokesperson said 1,744,958 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to the spokeswoman, Kermanshah, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Kurdistan, and Ilam provinces are considered as red zones.