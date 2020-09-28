Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Near 450,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 449,960 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 3,512 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 190 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 25,779.

So far, she added, 376,531 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,068 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,959,783 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.