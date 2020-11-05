Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 650,000: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 8,772 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 654,936.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 406 patients since Wednesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 36,985.

So far, she added, 505,287 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,472 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,110,752 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.