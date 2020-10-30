Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 600,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 8,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 604,952.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 365 patients since Thursday noon, raising the overall death toll to 34,478.

So far, she added, 477,003 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,128 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,892,704 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.