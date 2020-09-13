Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 400,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 402,029 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,089 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 128 patients since Saturday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 23,157.

So far, she added, 346,242 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,791 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,559,565 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.