Iran’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 345,000: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 345,450 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,247 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 165 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 19,804.

So far, she added, 299,157 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,773 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 2,887,938 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Gilan, Alborz, Semnan, Golestan, Markazi, Kerman, and Yazd provinces.

The “orange” zones also include West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Hormozgan, Zanjan, Hamadan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Lorestan, Ilam, Fars, Qazvin, and Qom provinces, according to the spokeswoman.