Iran’s Coronavirus Infections Surge Again

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 1,958 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, showing a resurgence of cases.

The Ministry’s spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the new cases increase the total number of infections to 112,725.

Jahanpour noted that one-fourth of the new infections are from the south-western province Khuzestan.

He said 50 patients have also died of the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,783.

According to the spokesman, 89,428 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,735 are in severe conditions of the disease.

He said so far 629,534 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.