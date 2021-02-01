Iran’s Coronavirus Fatalities Rise to 58,000: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 79 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 58,038.

In a press briefing on Monday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,597 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,424,596.

So far, Lari added, 1,216,305 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,896 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 9,340,259 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 18 cities are in the “orange” zone, 124 are in the “yellow” zone, and 306 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

The “orange” cities are all in northern provinces, and include Amol, Babol, Babolsar, Behshahr, Tonekabon, Juybar, Chalus, Ramsar, Sari, Fereydunkenar, Qaemshahr, Mahmoud Abad, Neka and Nowshahr in Mazandaran province and Some’eh Sara, Rudsar, and Lahijan in Gilan province.