Iran’s Coronavirus Fatalities at Highest Level since Mid-April

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 113 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities since mid-April.

The new deaths increase the total number of fatalities to 8,950, said Sima-Sadat Lari on Monday.

She also confirmed 2,449 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 189,876.

According to the spokeswoman, 150,590 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 2,765 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

She said so far 1,269,194 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

According to Lari, Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces are considered red zones.

She also noted that the number of hospitalized patients is on the rise in Tehran, Khorasan Razavi, and Bushehr provinces.