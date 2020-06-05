Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 8,134: Official

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman says 63 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall fatalities to 8,134.

Speaking in his Friday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 13 Iranian provinces recorded zero fatalities since Thursday noon, and 5 provinces recorded only one death in the one-day period.

The spokesman also confirmed 2,886 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 167,156.

He said 129,741 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospitals across the country.

2,573 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

So far, Jahanpour noted, 1,040,289 COVID-19 tests have been taken in Iran.