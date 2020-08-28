Iran’s Coronavirus Cases Near 370,000: Health Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 369,911 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,115 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 112 patients since Thursday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 21,249.

So far, she added, 318,270 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,811 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,161,894 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.