Iran’s chief negotiator: no obstacle to deal

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri has said there is no obstacle to a deal if necessary grounds are provided in the Vienna talks over the Iran nuclear deal.

Bagheri was speaking at the end of the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA in Vienna on Thursday.

He added that at Thursday’s meeting, parties to the talks, including Iran, expressed their views on the future course of the negotiations.

He said that the Iranian negotiating team emphasized in the meeting that it has already expressed its views on the path of the talks based on its own position and will continue seriously down the path and is firmly resolved for negotiations.

Asked whether the other parties provided a substantiated and logical response to Iran’s proposals at the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, Bagheri said this issue should be pursued at the meeting of the working groups.

He added the mere fact that the two sides are seriously determined to continue the talks shows that they want to find common ground.

Meanwhile, Russia’s representative to international organizations Mikhail Olyanov described the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA as constructive.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held on Thursday, and parties to the negotiations decided to discuss the texts proposed by Iran at different levels