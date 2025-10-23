Iran’s Central Bank transfers Ayandeh Bank deposits to Bank Melli

CBI Governor Mohammadreza Farzin said the move follows two decades of “structural deficiencies and unhealthy performance” by Ayandeh Bank, which failed to meet the central bank’s reform standards. He emphasized that this action, known as the “resolution process,” is designed to protect depositors and stabilize the banking system.

“All Ayandeh Bank branches will operate under Bank Melli from Saturday, and customers can continue using their cards and accounts without disruption,” Farzin assured.

He stressed that no financial imbalance or deficit from Ayandeh Bank will be transferred to Bank Melli, as all assets of Ayandeh Bank will be taken over by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

Farzin also announced that Ayandeh’s employees will become Bank Melli staff, and small shareholders will have the option to sell their shares to the Deposit Guarantee Fund at the highest price of the past year.

He described the decision as part of broader reforms to improve transparency, stability, and health in Iran’s banking system.