Iran’s Central Bank governor meets IMF chief in Washington

In the meeting on Friday, Mohammad Reza Farzin said Tehran seeks to increase in its cooperation with the IMF while observing the national interests, especially under the tough American sanctions.

The CBI chief criticized the rejection of Iran’s request for a loan at height of the global battle against the coronavirus pandemic under pressure from the US.

Iran, however, managed to contain the deadly virus through interactions with foreign parties and development of its own vaccines at home, he added.

Farzin pointed to the Iranian administration’s agenda for policy reforms with the goal of achieving economic stability, despite the US sanctions, adding that the CBI will take great steps toward reducing the rising inflation rate by 30 percent in the current Persian calendar year, which will end on March 20, 2024.

For her part, the IMF chief thanked Iran for its efforts in supporting the Fund’s member states.

The meeting, she added, means a resumption of the CBI’s interactions with the IMF and could help present a positive image of the Iranian economy.