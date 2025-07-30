Iran’s cabinet withdraws controversial internet regulation bill

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani announced the decision on social media on Wednesday, stating that the cabinet approved the withdrawal of the “Bill to Counter the Dissemination of False Content in Cyberspace,” commonly referred to as the “cyberspace bill,” in line with national unity and the president’s emphasis on public trust.

Elias Hazrati, head of the Government Information Council, confirmed that the withdrawal followed direct instructions from President Pezeshkian.

He noted that the administration prioritizes the concerns and demands of the public.

“This government was formed to serve the people and will not act in ways that cause concern or distress,” Hazrati said.

The bill, which included 22 articles and was fast-tracked in early July, had faced widespread criticism from civil society and online users who saw it as a threat to internet freedom.

Former ICT Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi and political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi welcomed the move, calling it a wise retreat and a step toward restoring public confidence.