Iran’s Beiranvand Picked as Asia’s Best Footballer in World Cup History

The Asian Football Confederation posted an opinion poll on its website on April 01, 2020 to introduce Asia’s best footballer of all World Cup competitions.

Finally, Beiranvand secured 66 percent of the vote and was named Asia’s best football player in the World Cup history.

Beiranvand represented the Iran national team at the 2015 and 2019 AFC Asian Cups and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

At the World Cup, he made the headlines by saving a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, as Iran drew 1–1 with Portugal.

In 2017, Beiranvand became the first Iranian ever to be nominated for an individual award at The Best FIFA Football Awards. He has been the best goalkeeper in the Persian Gulf Pro League for four consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2019 and has also been the Iranian footballer of the year in 2019. With 23 clean sheets in 37 matches in 2017–18 season, he ranked as the second goalkeeper in the world for the most clean sheets.