Iran’s Anti-US Resistance ‘Attractive Image’ for World Nations: Leader

“The Americans are mad at the Iranian nation because it is an attractive image [for the world] that an independent government is standing up to a bully,” the Leader told a gathering of Hajj and pilgrimage officials on Monday.

He urged that the attractive image must be used for propagation and promotion of true Islam and a true image of the Iranian nation.

The Leader further pointed to the Americans’ claim that “Iran must turn into a normal state”, and said what they actually want is that the Islamic Republic stops combining people’s votes with Islamic thoughts and religious principles in governing the society.

“The religious democracy model is unknown to the world, and Hajj pilgrimage can be used to elaborate on this model,” he added.

Referring to millions of propaganda tools operating against the Islamic Republic, the Leader urged Hajj officials to use the pilgrimage to elaborate on such issues as the reason for the US hostility and the logic behind the Iranian nation’s refusal to accept bullying.