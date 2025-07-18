Iran’s ambassador to Moscow: Bushehr nuclear power plant with Russia progressing as planned 

In an interview with the Russian outlet RIA Novosti, Jalali noted that all Russian specialists and Iranian contractors are actively working in Bushehr.

He added that operations are fully underway and the war had no impact on the Bushehr power plant.

He noted that the first unit is already operational and generating electricity, while work on the remaining two units continues based on mutual commitments.

Jalali also reaffirmed continued Iran–Russia cooperation on other key infrastructure projects, including the Rasht–Astara railway, which is part of the North–South International Transport Corridor.

He said these joint ventures are independent of regional tensions and are designed to benefit not only Iran and Russia but also other nations involved in global trade.