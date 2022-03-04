Iran’s active participation in Baghdad exhibition of military industries

The exhibition features military hardware including light, medium and heavy weapons along with drones, radars, helicopters, fighter jets, tanks, armor, air defense systems, personnel carriers, rockets and anti-tank missiles.

In the field of ground combat, Iran has put on display a variety of smart ammunition, UAV bombs, light and heavy weapons, and shoulder-fired missiles.

On Thursday afternoon, Mohammad Sahib al-Daraji, head of the Iraqi War Industries Board, visited the Islamic Republic of Iran’s pavilion and spent about 40 minutes with officials there including Hassan Norouzpour, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s military attaché in Baghdad.

The Iraqi official underlined the need for military cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

The Iranian military attaché in Baghdad said the Islamic Republic of Iran is taking part in the Baghdad exhibition with only a small part of its capabilities.

He added that It is important that the Iraqi side has a serious political will to interact with Iran in the field of defense.

Nowruzpour said despite the oppressive sanctions on Iran, the country has been able to achieve this level of knowledge by relying on the capabilities of Iranian scientists.