The funeral for the three military advisors happened in Shahid Mahalati neighborhood of northern Tehran.

A number of IRGC officials also attended the ceremony.

1 of 10

The airstrike that killed five Iranian military advisors, hit a building in the Mazzeh district of the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Zionist regime has carried out many airstrikes against Iranian military advisors who are in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government.