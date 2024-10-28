Media WireLocalSelected

Iranians bid farewell to Army servicemen killed in Israeli attacks

By IFP Media Wire

Iranians have attended mass funeral processions for four Army officers who were killed in Israel’s strikes against the country.

Mourners gathered in the provinces of Kermanshah, Khuzestan, and Lorestan on Monday to bid farewell to four fallen personnel of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force, namely Hamzeh Jahandideh, Mohammad Mahdi Shahrokhi, Sajjad Mansouri and Mehdi Naghavi.

They carried the martyrs’ coffins, draped with the national Iranian flag, in the cities of Kermanshah, Ramhormoz, Shushtar, and Borujerd.

They condemned the terrorist Israeli raid on Iran and called for a strong response to the criminal regime’s atrocities.

In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli Air Force used the space available to the US military in Iraq to fire long-range air-to-air missiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Iran announced that the attack was successfully intercepted and countered by the country’s air defense system and that it only caused limited damage to radar sites.

