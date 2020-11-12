Iranian Women Entrepreneurs Recognized for Innovative Activities

Top Iranian women entrepreneurs working in the domains of job creation and creating added value have been recognized in appreciation of their services.

They presented their capabilities in a ceremony attended by Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, and Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for family and women’s affairs, who commended the entrepreneurs for their activities.

In the ceremony, Sattari said the creation of an appropriate ecosystem for women’s innovative activities as well as trying to pave the way for that is among the priorities of the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office.

“In the early days of moving towards [creating] a knowledge-based ecosystem, top researchers and professors conducted a survey, which was published under the name “Getting to know the Silicon Valley.” This book answers the question why this area is unique. The reason is that it highlights the existence of a proper ecosystem for innovative activities and the existence of its culture,” said Sattari.

He said a proper atmosphere to promote innovative activities among women is a prelude to boosting their businesses innovatively.

“The same thing goes for women’s knowledge-based businesses. If an ecosystem is created for their activities, we will definitely see women play a more pivotal in this arena,” he added.

He said women should be given the chance to stabilize their role in bringing change.

Meanwhile, Ebtekar noted that women have been moving forward on the scientific front and secured good achievements in the promotion of science and technology.