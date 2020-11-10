Iranian, Uzbek Diplomats Discuss Afghanistan Developments

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian, the Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, had a phone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Ismatulla Irgashev on Monday.

During the phone call, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in Afghanistan, especially the intra-Afghan negotiations.

They underlined the need for de-escalation of violence and establishment of ceasefire as an important step to alleviate the pains and problems of Afghan people.

Taherian and Irgashev also referred to negotiation and achieving a mutual understanding as the only credible way to create sustainable stability in the country.