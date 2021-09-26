Iranian univ. prof.: US in weak position in nuclear talks

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

An Iranian university professor of Geopolitics says the US must change its behavior toward Iran and terminate the sanctions on the country.

In an exclusive interview with the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Abdolreza Faraji Rad referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian’s statement that Tehran is after result-based negotiations.

He said it’s time the nuclear talks resumed and produced results.
Iran’s former ambassador to Norway added the US now understands that its behavior toward Iran is regarded as improper.

Faraji Rad said Biden’s team has been in office for several months but they’ve taken no meaningful measures to return to the Iran nuclear deal as they promised multiple times on the stump.

According to the former Iranian ambassador, Biden has even pushed for including issues that are not related to the atomic file in the Vienna talks like Iran’s missile program and its regional presence, adding Iran does see this with skepticism.

He said given that the US is in a weak position following its failures in the region, Iran can gain the desired outcome from the talks.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here