Monday, October 2, 2023
Tasnim: Iranian top judiciary official’s sons arrested on corruption charges

By IFP Editorial Staff

The First Deputy of the Iranian Judiciary Mohammed Mossadegh’s two sons have been arrested over links to a corruption case amounting to nearly five million dollars, Tasnim news agency reported.

The suspects are involved in a case of large-scale embezzlements from banks that started eight months ago, the news agency reported, adding eight people linked to the case have so far been arrested.

Tasnim further said that Iran’s judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has referred the legal proceedings of the case to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Intelligence Unit “for certain considerations”, and has ordered the case be handled with no leniency.

After several sessions, the court has issued the final verdict for the main suspect, ruling that 20 thousand billion tomans ($4.73 million) should be returned to the country’s banking system.

