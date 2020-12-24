Iranian, Swedish Diplomats Discuss Yemen Crisis

Senior advisor to Iran’s foreign minister in special political affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji held talks with Sweden’s Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby.

During a videoconference call on Wednesday, the two sides discussed the latest political developments in Yemen as well as the dire humanitarian situation in the Arab country.

In their talks, they highlighted the importance of pushing on with mutual cooperation in order to help settle the Yemen crisis politically.

They also underscored that the international community is determined to increase humanitarian aid to Yemeni people, especially at a time when the country is gripped by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iranian official said the Yemeni National Salvation Government remains committed to its commitments under the Stockholm agreement and is implementing it unilaterally. He lambasted the Saudi Coalition’s failure to keep its side of the bargain under the deal, and expressed hope the international community will adopt measures for the accord to be revived and fully implemented.

He also appreciated efforts by the UN secretary general and his special envoy for Yemen to advance the peace plan in the Arab country.

Khaji further underscored the importance of ending military strikes in order to prevent the worsening of the humanitarian disaster in Yemen.

The Swedish official, in turn, said Tehran and Stockholm have a lot in common and have made attempts to contribute to a political settlement of the Yemen crisis.

He noted Iran and Sweden enjoy great potential to play an active role in resolving the Yemen crisis, calling for closer coordination in that regard.