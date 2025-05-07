Iranian start-up uses AI to help diagnose infertility at home

The project, led by physiology PhD graduate Hossein Ghasemi, aims to simplify and speed up early infertility diagnosis through AI-powered algorithms.

Speaking to local media, Ghasemi explained that their company, established six years ago, is focused on solving infertility issues using advanced technology.

“All the steps usually taken at fertility clinics can now be carried out by users at home, through a mobile AI-based device,” he said.

Traditionally, infertility diagnosis has required multiple visits to specialized medical centers. This new device, however, allows users to assess their reproductive health easily from home.

Ghasemi emphasized that the AI models used are fully developed in Iran, making the country one of only six in the world to have achieved this level of indigenous AI technology in reproductive health.

The product is commercially available and nearing the final stages of development for export. Ghasemi confirmed they are preparing to distribute the product internationally in the near future.