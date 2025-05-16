Iranian sports photographer dies of injuries after racing accident in Tehran

The incident occurred during the first round of Iran’s national speed racing competition on Friday when a high-speed vehicle veered off track and struck Darajati, who was behind a concrete barrier.

Initial reports after the incident said Darajati suffered multiple critical injuries, including internal bleeding, fractured ribs and legs and a severe head injury.

Despite continuous resuscitation efforts and intensive care by doctors, his condition remained unstable and he succumbed to his injuries hours later.

The crash caused the race to come to a halt. It has also renewed calls for stricter safety at motorsport events in Iran, particularly for media personnel. Tributes are pouring in from across the sports and journalism communities for Darajati, who was widely respected for his professionalism.