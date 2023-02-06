Iranian song “Baraye” among Grammy 2023 winners

This year, the Grammy for album of the year went to Harry’s House by Harry Styles.

The Grammy for the best new artist was awarded to Samara Joy and Iranian Shervin Hajipour won the best song for social change award for his song “Baraye” (meaning for).

The song was produced and re-produced during the recent rioting and protests in Iran and was touted as the anthem of the protests by some media outlets.

Iran says the protests and deadly riots were ignited by foreign countries.

Hajiour’s Grammy was handed to him by the US First Lady Jill Biden.

The Grammy’s nominees are picked based on popular votes and the Billboard magazine said there were up to 115,000 votes for “Baraye” to be awarded to Hajipour.

Hajipour reacted to his win tweeting “We Won”.

Also this year, Iranian musician Hamid Saeedi won a second Grammy in the new music section of the 2023 edition of the award.

Meanwhile some pro-government principlist activists and news outlets have called the handing of Grammy Award to Hajipour as “politically-motivated.”