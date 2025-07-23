Iranian satellite to launch Friday aboard Russian Soyuz rocket      

According to Tasnim News Agency, the Soyuz space launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome on Friday, at 09:54 AM Iran time.

The mission will carry two primary satellites, Ionosfera-M No. 3 and 4, along with 18 smaller satellites, including Iran’s payload.

This launch is part of Russia’s broader multi-payload satellite deployment program aimed at placing scientific, research, and commercial satellites into Earth orbit.

Full details of the smaller satellites, including their countries of origin and mission objectives, have not been disclosed by Russian authorities.