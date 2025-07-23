IFP ExclusiveScience and Technology

Iranian satellite to launch Friday aboard Russian Soyuz rocket      

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Satellite

Iran is set to launch one of its satellites this Friday aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the Soyuz space launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off from Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome on Friday, at 09:54 AM Iran time.

The mission will carry two primary satellites, Ionosfera-M No. 3 and 4, along with 18 smaller satellites, including Iran’s payload.

This launch is part of Russia’s broader multi-payload satellite deployment program aimed at placing scientific, research, and commercial satellites into Earth orbit.

Full details of the smaller satellites, including their countries of origin and mission objectives, have not been disclosed by Russian authorities.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

