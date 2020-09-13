Iranian Researchers Detect 23 Types of Mutations in COVID-19 Virus

A senior Iranian researcher says 23 cases of mutation in the novel coronavirus have been identified in the country so far.

Mohammad-Ali Malboubi says four of the mutations are specific to Iran as they have not been seen in any other country.

The manager of the team tasked with conducting genetic studies on coronavirus says one of the projects underway is to genetically trace coronavirus in Iran.

“The objective was to create basic data by drawing on the outcome of surveys on categorizing coronavirus mutations in a bid to make diagnosis kits in the country and in the region more precise as mutations in the virus interferes with molecular diagnosis,” said the researcher.

At the moment, he says, 30-40 percent of molecular diagnoses have errors which could partly be blamed on mutations in the COVID-19 virus.

He said one of the mutations which has become prevalent in Europe and has been seen in Iran as well is one which causes the virus to reproduce in greater numbers in the body.

“That means this type of mutated virus will infect more individuals, and one person could infect 340 people. This type of virus has been seen in Iran, too,” he noted.