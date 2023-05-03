Iranian president’s special inspector confirms illegal delivery of cars to MPs  

Hassan Darvishian says he has sent a confidential report on the issue to President Ebrahim Raisi.

Darvishian added that 6 previous investigations show that a memorandum of understanding was signed between an unrelated “paper company” (Radin Mobin Gharb) and the car manufacturer in question in the summer of 2021 before this administration took office.

Darvishian went on to say that more than 100 cars were given to a number of MPs at the factory price and without a lottery.

He noted that this happened following mediation on part of the company and that this continued the autumn of 2022.

He added that after looking into the circumstances of the case and confirming the violation, the government first stopped the delivery of the cars to people who were supposed to receive them as part of the memorandum of understanding and in breach of the normal routine. Darvishian stressed that in the confidential report, he revealed to the president the names of those who violated the law.

He said the president also ordered the auto-makers to not deliver any cars to real or legal persons without observing the related rules and regulations.

Earlier, Iranian MP Alireza Beigi said some of his colleagues received 70 to 75 SUV cars to drop a previous impeachment bid against Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin, who appeared at another such impeachment session in Parliament on Sunday.

Fatemi Amin was removed after the majority of lawmakers voted for his impeachment.